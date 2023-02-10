PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.

It added that the 35-year-old would miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.