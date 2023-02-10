    বাংলা

    PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern

    The 35-year-old is likely to miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco due to a hamstring problem, three days before they host Bayern

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 04:13 AM

    Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

    Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring, the report said.

    It added that the 35-year-old would miss PSG's Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.

    Messi, who helped Argentina win the World Cup in December, has scored 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for PSG this season.

    The Parisian club are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

    The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.

