Wrexham promotion the 'ride of our lives', says owner Reynolds

Wrexham achieving back-to-back promotions has been a thrilling and emotional journey for its Hollywood owners, co-owner Ryan Reynolds said after Saturday's 6-0 win over Forest Green.

The ambitious Welsh side's emphatic victory ensured their promotion to League One for the first time in 19 years, with two matches to spare. Wrexham are second in the League two standings with 82 points from 44 games.

Actors Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the 159-year-old club in November 2020 but missed out on promotion from the National League in their first full season, before ending a 15-year exile in non-league football in the 2022-23 campaign.