    বাংলা

    Vecino pounces to hand Koreans first loss under new boss Klinsmann

    Juergen Klinsmann gets his first defeat in his second game at the helm of the Taeguk Warriors

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 02:40 PM

    Matias Vecino scored from close range in the second half as Uruguay earned a 2-1 win over South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday, handing Juergen Klinsmann his first defeat in his second game at the helm of the Taeguk Warriors.

    Klinsmann was appointed last month to replace Paulo Bento and has not won in either of his first two games in charge having seen his side draw 2-2 with Colombia on Friday.

    Defender Sebastian Coates gave the Uruguayans the lead in the 10th minute when he rose above the Korean defence to head in Federico Valverde's corner.

    But Hwang In-beom levelled six minutes after the interval when, with the Uruguayan defence in disarray, Lee Ki-je cut the ball back for the midfielder to slot in.

    Vecino restored his side's lead in the 63rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box after Jo Hyeon-woo had parried Joaquin Piquerez's free kick from outside the area.

    The Koreans thought they had equalised again when Kim Young-gwon rose above goalkeeper Santiago Mele to head in with 15 minutes remaining, only for referee Yusuke Araki to judge the defender had handled the ball after a lengthy VAR check.

    Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu then fell victim of a marginal offside call when he thought he had levelled seven minutes from time as the Uruguayans clung on.

    RELATED STORIES
    So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min hold hands at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 23, 2023.
    S Korean gay couple sees court win as breakthrough for equality
    So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min won a landmark Seoul court ruling on national health coverage for gay couples in a two-year legal struggle
    Park Gyung-sun, 71, passes a ticket barrier as he delivers a parcel in Seoul, South Korea, February 8, 2023.
    In S Korea, free subway rides for the elderly become a political headache
    The dispute is part of broader challenges for S Korea where the cost of senior welfare is surging and comes amid debate on raising the retirement age from 60
    A general view as North Korea fired two missiles from a submarine striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea Mar 12, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS
    N Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles: S Korea
    It is the latest of several weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years
    A general view as North Korea fired two missiles from a submarine striking an underwater target, according to state media, at an undisclosed location in North Korea Mar 12, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-S Korean drills begin
    KCNA said the launch confirmed the reliability of the submarine units that form part of North Korea's nuclear deterrent

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain