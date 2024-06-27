Ecuador beat Jamaica to keep Copa America hopes alive

Jamaica were left on the brink of elimination after the 3-1 loss

Jun 26, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jamaica forward Shamar Nicholson (11) moves the ball between Ecuador defenders Willian Pacho (6) and Felix Torres (2) during the second half of a Copa America match at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jun 26, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jamaica forward Shamar Nicholson (11) moves the ball between Ecuador defenders Willian Pacho (6) and Felix Torres (2) during the second half of a Copa America match at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ecuador kept their hopes of qualifying for the Copa America quarter-finals alive with a 3-1 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas on Wednesday that left the 'Reggae Boyz' on the brink of elimination.

Ecuador went ahead in the 13th minute via a Jamaica own goal, when Piero Hincapie's cross from the left was deflected off Kasey Palmer's shin into the net.

The South Americans doubled the lead via a Kendry Paez penalty kick just before the interval after a handball by Gregory Leigh, before Alan Minda killed off the contest in the 91st minute with a goal from a classic counter-attack.

Jamaica halved the deficit shortly after halftime, scoring their first-ever Copa America goal in their eighth match in the tournament following a corner.

Ethan Pinnock's effort was blocked by the Ecuador defence but the rebound fell to Michail Antonio, who rifled the ball into the net.

They thought they had earned a penalty themselves in the 73rd minute when referee Cristian Garay was sent to the monitor to check for a possible handball by Alan Franco, but the referee decided not to award a spot kick.

Victory gave Ecuador, who were beaten by Venezuela in their Group B opener, their first points of the tournament, moving them level on three each with Mexico and Venezuela.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Jamaica lost their opener to Mexico and must now win their final group game against Venezuela to have any hope of advancing.

They will be knocked out irrespective of that result if Mexico and Venezuela draw or Venezuela beat Mexico when they play later on Wednesday.

Jamaica play Venezuela in Austin, Texas and Mexico face Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona in the final round of Group B matches on Sunday.