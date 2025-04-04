De Bruyne to leave Man City at the end of season

Widely seen as a Premier League great, he has been central to City's success

Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - Mar 30, 2025 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - Mar 30, 2025 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, the 33-year-old Belgian announced on Friday.

De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies since joining City from German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

"I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here — and you deserve to hear it from me first," De Bruyne posted on Instagram.

"Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter," he added.

There has been speculation about De Bruyne's future at the club for months as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, De Bruyne has been central to City's success but has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

"Manchester City will bid an emotional farewell to Kevin De Bruyne this summer when his contract expires, bringing an end to a glittering 10-year period at the club." City said in a statement.

"The club and all of our fans will now take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League."

De Bruyne has featured in 20 league matches this campaign, having been sidelined by a setback in September and difficulties in regaining full fitness.

In total, he has played 413 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists. His role as a playmaker has earned him the second-most assists in Premier League history with 118, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Despite a disappointing season, De Bruyne still has the chance to add another trophy to his collection, with an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest scheduled for Apr 26.