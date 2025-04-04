Home +
Fernandez steers Chelsea back into top four with 1-0 win over Spurs

Fernandez was left unmarked to head home in the 50th minute from a perfect cross by Cole Palmer on the England forward's return from a brief injury absence

Fernandez goal sees Chelsea beat Spurs, enter top 4
Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 3, 2025 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with Cole Palmer REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters

Published : 04 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM

Updated : 04 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM

