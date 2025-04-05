Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Will splitting NBR trigger revenue boost or bureaucratic power play?

Discussions are ongoing on the leadership of the Revenue Policy Department post-separation, along with cadre dispute resolution and data security management

What will be the gains, challenges in splitting NBR?

Hamimur Rahman Waliullah

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 01:33 AM

Updated : 05 Apr 2025, 01:33 AM

Related Stories
What will be the gains, challenges in splitting NBR?
What will be the gains, challenges in splitting NBR?
Stocks slump again after China hits back with tariffs on US goods
Stocks slump again after China hits back with tariffs on US goods
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
Read More
SC Secretariat near formation: CJ
SC Secretariat near formation: CJ
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Read More
Opinion

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember

Tim Reid, Reuters

What is Musk's DOGE?
What is Musk's DOGE?
Read More