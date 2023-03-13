Indian Wells sets single day attendance record

It was postponed to October in 2021 before returning to its regular March spot on the sports calendar last year.

"We couldn't be more excited to see fans coming out to Tennis Paradise in record-setting numbers so far this year," said Philippe Dore, BNP Paribas Open chief marketing officer.

"It's been a great first week with fans enjoying incredible tennis, beautiful weather and all of the amazing amenities here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"We're looking forward to a fantastic second week of action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden."

The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament concludes March 19.