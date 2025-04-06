Modi gave no negative response to Hasina’s extradition request, says press secretary

He highlights that the Indian prime minister was very respectful towards Yunus during the meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not express any opposition to the proposal of facilitating Sheikh Hasina’s return to Bangladesh, according to Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he wrote: “We are confident Hasina will one day be extradited to Dhaka and we will watch the trial of the century.”

The Indian prime minister and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

The state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported that the meeting lasted for over half an hour, during which Yunus raised key national issues, including the proposal for the extradition of the ousted prime minister.

Shafiqul said Modi was very respectful towards the interim prime minister during the bilateral meeting and also praised his work.

“One of the things he [Modi] said in the meeting was while India had good relations with Sheikh Hasina ‘we saw her disrespectful behaviour towards you [Yunus]. But we continued to respect and honour you’,” he added.

The press aide said Modi repeatedly told Yunus “India's relations is with the people of Bangladesh, not with any single party or individuals”.

“As the chief advisor has said several times in recent months ‘we want the best of relationships with India but it has to be based on fairness, equity and mutual respects’,” he added.