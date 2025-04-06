Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Modi gave no negative response to Hasina’s extradition request, says press secretary

He highlights that the Indian prime minister was very respectful towards Yunus during the meeting

No negative reply from Modi on Hasina's extradition: press secy

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 03:57 AM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 03:57 AM

Related Stories
Army chief leaves for Russia, Croatia on state visit
Army chief leaves for Russia, Croatia on state visit
What does NBR suggest to tackle Trump’s tariffs?
What does NBR suggest to tackle Trump’s tariffs?
Dengue returns to Dhaka, Culex adds to the torment
Dengue returns to Dhaka, Culex adds to the torment
Evaly's Rassel, Shamima get 3-year jail terms for breach of trust, fraud
Evaly's Rassel, Shamima get 3-year jail terms for breach of trust, fraud
Read More
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Yearning for relief in sweltering heat
Yearning for relief in sweltering heat
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More