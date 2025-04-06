The interim government appointed Hamidur as secretary of the housing and public works ministry on Sept 22, 2024

Public works Senior Secretary Hamidur retires after only two days on the job

Md Hamidur Rahman Khan, a senior official of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, has retired after being promoted to the rank of senior secretary only two days ago.

Besides that, Md Kamal Uddin, current secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, was reassigned to oversee the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

In another reshuffle, Md Nizam Uddin was removed from his post as secretary of the Local Government Division and reassigned to the Ministry of Public Administration.

The changes were announced in separate notifications issued by the public administration ministry.

The reassignment of Kamal and Nizam was detailed in notifications dated Sunday.

Hamidur was made an officer on special duty (OSD) and transferred to the public administration ministry on Mar 25.

On the same day, a second notification promoted him to the rank of senior secretary in his previous ministry.

His retirement was subsequently formalised in a separate order dated Mar 27, which also cancelled the earlier OSD posting.

Hamidur, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 59, had been appointed as secretary of the housing and public works ministry on Sept 22, 2024 by the interim government following the July Uprising.

Adilur Rahman Khan continues to serve as advisor to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Kamal had assumed his role at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Feb 25, after serving as additional secretary in the housing and public works ministry.

Nizam was promoted to the position on Dec 30, 2024 following his earlier role as additional secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology.