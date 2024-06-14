Home +
Christian Pulisic's goal lifts USMNT to draw with Brazil

The US men's national team rebounded for its first-ever draw against Brazil, 1-1 in Orlando in the final tune-up before Copa America

Pulisic's goal lifts USMNT to draw with Brazil
United States midfielder Christian Pulisic (10) scores a goal past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker (1) in the first half during the Continental Clasico at Camping World Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 04:56 PM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 04:56 PM

