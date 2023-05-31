Roma must fight history to beat favourites Sevilla, says Mourinho

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said all the pressure to win the Europa League final on Wednesday is on six-time champions Sevilla, with his side having to fight against history to beat the Spaniards in their favourite competition.

However, Mourinho said that history does not step onto the pitch and that his players share a unique enthusiasm to win Roma's first Europa League title.

"For them (Sevilla), playing in a Europa League final is almost normal, for us it is an extraordinary event," Mourinho told a press conference on Tuesday.