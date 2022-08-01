Chasing pack look to close gap on Premier League duopoly

For all the global appeal and excitement the Premier League generates, there is a clear danger that the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool reaches a level of repetitiveness that undermines the competitive appeal of England's top flight.

The other members of the so-called "Big Six", however, are determined that when the action returns on Friday they can to least close the gap and begin to restore the unpredictable element that has been at the heart of the league's popularity.

City have won four of the last five titles with Liverpool's lockdown success in 2020, the only interruption to the dominance of Pep Guardiola's team.