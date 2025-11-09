Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Napoli fall in Bologna as top of the table remains tight

They are second in the standings on 22 points, level with leaders AC Milan

Napoli fall in Bologna
Serie A - Bologna v Napoli - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - Nov 9, 2025 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund is shown a yellow card by referee Daniele Chiffi as Bologna's Thijs Dallinga looks on REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 10:31 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 10:31 PM

Related Stories
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
De Ligt rescues Man United at Spurs
United 'too comfortable' in Spurs draw: Amorim
United 'too comfortable' in Spurs draw: Amorim
Read More
Primary teachers call off strike
Primary teachers call off strike
25 of AL arrested over plans to release balloons
25 of AL arrested over plans to release balloons
10 types of personal data now legally protected
10 types of personal data now legally protected
Govt appoints new DCs in 14 districts
Govt appoints new DCs in 14 districts
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More