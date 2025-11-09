Napoli fall in Bologna as top of the table remains tight

Serie A - Bologna v Napoli - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - Nov 9, 2025 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund is shown a yellow card by referee Daniele Chiffi as Bologna's Thijs Dallinga looks on REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Bologna on Sunday, with goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jhon Lucumi keeping the Serie A title race wide open.

Napoli are second in the standings on 22 points, level with leaders AC Milan. Bologna join Inter Milan and AS Roma, who play later in the evening, on 21 points.

Bologna faced an early setback when goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski appeared to suffer a leg injury in the opening stages, leading to 17-year-old Massimo Pessina making his Serie A debut.

The hosts broke the deadlock five minutes after halftime, when Dallinga met a low pass from the byline and, with the outside of his foot, steered it inside the near post from close range.

Lucumi doubled Bologna's lead in the 66th minute, rising to head in a cross from inside the area.

Napoli attempted a comeback, but winger Noa Lang's effort struck the upright minutes later. Bologna kept their opponents at bay and closed out the match with ease.