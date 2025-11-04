Anfield jeers won't sour my love for Liverpool, says Real's Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold could face a rancorous reception when he returns to Anfield for Tuesday's Champions League game against Liverpool but the Real Madrid defender said no amount of hostility from fans could dampen his love for his boyhood club.

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold came up through the club's youth ranks and won two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the Merseyside team.

His decision not to sign a new deal at the club prompted an angry response from many Liverpool supporters, who jeered him in a Premier League game against Arsenal in May after he said he wanted to experience a new challenge.

"I think whichever way I am received is the decision of the fans," Alexander-Arnold told Amazon Prime on Sunday. "I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club.

"No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I have got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won't change."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot told reporters later that the 27-year-old could count on a warm welcome from him.

"I can only tell you what kind of reception he gets from me. I only have good memories from him as a player and as a human being," he said.

"I have memories of working with him that are only positive and memories of watching him when I'm in front of the TV and they are only positive. I can remember multiple great moments of him in a Liverpool shirt.

"Let's see if he is on the pitch and then how the fans react I've no clue but he gets a warm welcome from me, that's for sure."

Liverpool have struggled in recent weeks, suffering six defeats in their last eight games in all competitions, but Alexander-Arnold said no one at Real would underestimate the Premier League champions.

"It will be a very difficult game, the reception and atmosphere will contribute to that, but more so the football for me," he added.

"Although they haven't had the results of late, they're still a top footballing team, and nobody here thinks it's going to be an easy game."