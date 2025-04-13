Atletico's Simeone praises Gallagher but demands more from Molina

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone praised Conor Gallagher's adaptability at the LaLiga club after the English midfielder left the Premier League for Spain prior to the season.

Gallagher moved to Atletico when Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said he was surplus to requirements, and after trying to play in several midfield roles with the Spanish side, he is slowly making his mark.

The 25-year-old has energised the side with his contributions in pressing and defence, easily stepping into the backline when needed, while also contributing with runs into the box.

"When we think of him we think of his youth, energy and intensity in the game. He also strikes the ball very well," Simeone told reporters ahead of Monday's home game against Real Valladolid.

"It's never easy for players coming from England to adapt to the Spanish championship, to the language ... He has competed very well in different places and in positions where he doesn't feel more comfortable.

"He will evolve, he has room for growth. He is very intense in offensive and defensive play, he brings a lot to us."

But at the same time, Simeone said Nahuel Molina's performances have not been up to the mark, demanding more from the Argentine full back.

"He's a person, first and foremost, that's why sometimes he's better and other times not so much," Simeone said.

"He knows he needs to improve and we've talked about it several times. When you give a lot of good things, then you're asked for more.

"He gives us a lot of options offensively, he has the speed to finish things off and he's also fast enough for everything defensively ... We have to support him so he can continue giving us everything he's already given us."

Atletico have dropped points in recent weeks to sit third, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, who also knocked out Simeone's side in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Having been ousted from the Champions League by Real Madrid, Atletico have had more time to recuperate but that has left Simeone restless.

"It's not that simple to train every day either. Personally, I prefer to play regularly because it also means we're in more competitions," Simeone said.

"We're full of enthusiasm and excitement, always hoping to fight until the very end of the championship."