World Cup launches with vibrant ceremony

Qatar is on the brink of proving doubters wrong about the suspicions around holding the football World Cup in a desert. The Middle Eastern organisers have unveiled eight stadiums across only 34 km to hold the 22nd edition competition famed as the greatest show on earth.

However, criticism and controversy have never been far away from the hosts and it began from their staging rights and stretched all the way to the death of migrant workers during the preparations. But such unease during the preparations gave Qatar more reason to prove the doubters wrong.