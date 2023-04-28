Fakhar ton trumps Mitchell hundred as Pakistan win 1st ODI

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman's ninth hundred in one-day internationals trumped Daryl Mitchell's breezy century to set up the home side's five-wicket victory over New Zealand in Thursday's series opener in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand posted 288-7 with Mitchell smashing 113 of 115 balls and forging a century-plus stand with Will Young (86).

Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, conceding only 29 runs in 10 overs and claiming two wickets with the last two balls of the New Zealand innings.

Pakistan's Fakhar (117) and Imam-ul-Haq (60) combined in a strong opening stand of 124 and skipper Babar Azam contributed 49. Mohammad Rizwan remained not out on 42 as Pakistan reached the target with nine balls to go.