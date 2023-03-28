IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes' return to competitions

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday issued recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes, with president Thomas Bach saying their participation "works" despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The IOC Executive Board's recommendations concern only the return of those athletes to international competitions but not the 2024 Olympics where a separate decision will be taken at a later date, Bach said.

"Sports organisations must have the sole responsibility to decide which athletes can take part in international competitions based on their sporting merits and not on political grounds or because of their passports," Bach told a news conference after the meeting.