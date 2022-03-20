Milan players racially abused during win at Cagliari, says Pioli
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2022 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 02:32 PM BdST
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori were racially abused by Cagliari supporters during their 1-0 Serie A victory in Sardinia, manager Stefano Pioli said.
Maignan was closest to the Cagliari end and was celebrating with Tomori after the final whistle when they were allegedly subjected to racist abuse, which sparked a scuffle between players from both teams.
"This Serie A matchday was dedicated to the stand against racism, but there's still a long road ahead and we must keep on fighting together," Milan tweeted after the match.
Pioli said both Maignan and Tomori told him they received racist abuse from the crowd.
"Mike told me it was possible to hear some insults from behind the goal," Pioli told DAZN. "It's the first time he reacted like that, so something happened. Tomori also told me the same thing.
"It's always said when these things happen, nobody deserves that."
Cagliari striker Joao Pedro said he did not hear any racist abuse and defended the club's supporters.
"I didn't hear anything," he said. "That is a very delicate matter, but I was basically in midfield at the time.
"This is not a pleasant situation to talk about, but I have been here for eight years and I will defend the fans because I did not hear anything."
- Milan players racially abused at Cagliari: Pioli
- Saka strike earns Arsenal win at Villa
- Clasico is perfect time to show: Xavi
- Russia will not feature at the WC in Qatar
- Barcelona reach Europa League quarter-finals
- Thomas becomes first trans woman to win US NCAA title
- Benzema an injury doubt for Clasico
- Benfica grab shock away win over Ajax
- Milan players racially abused during win at Cagliari, says Pioli
- Saka strike enough to earn Arsenal win at Villa
- Clasico is perfect time to show what Barca can do, Xavi says
- A gender revolution is brewing in New Zealand rugby
- CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates
- Thomas becomes first trans woman to win US NCAA title
Most Read
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- Zelensky calls for peace talks with Moscow, urges Swiss to target oligarchs
- Russian rocket attack turns Ukrainian marine base to rubble, killing dozens
- Putin isn’t yet ready for talks with Zelensky, Turkish official says
- Japan PM Kishida announces $42bn investment in India