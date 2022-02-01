Major transfers by European clubs
The English Premier League saw the most action on the final day of transfer activity until the end of Europe's top five leagues' domestic seasons, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton the busiest clubs.
Below are major transfers in Europe's top football leagues during the January transfer window (all fees reported by the media)
ENGLAND
Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur to Everton (free transfer, 10 million pounds after 20 games)
Dan Burn - Brighton & Hove Albion to Newcastle United
Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace (loan to permanent move)
Donny van de Beek - Manchester United to Everton (loan)
Matt Targett - Aston Villa to Newcastle United (loan)
Rodrigo Bentancur - Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur (19 million euros, with 6 million euros added on in bonuses)
Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur (loan for 10 million euros with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros)
Julian Alvarez - River Plate to Manchester City ($26 million)
Christian Eriksen - to Brentford (free)
Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa (loan)
Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa (25 million pounds; $33 million)
Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool (45 million euros; $50 million)
Bruno Guimaraes - Olympique Lyonnais to Newcastle United (40 million euros)
Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle United (25 million pounds)
Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United (12 million pounds)
Vitalii Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev to Everton (18 million pounds)
Nathan Patterson - Rangers to Everton (16 million pounds)
Wout Weghorst - Vfl Wolfsburg to Burnley (12 million pounds)
Hwang Hee-chan - RB Leipzig to Wolverhampton Wanderers (12 million pounds)
Callum Chambers - Arsenal to Aston Villa (2 million pounds)
English Premier League announces June 17 restart
SPAIN
Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham Hotspur to Villarreal (loan)
Ferran Torres - Manchester City to Barcelona (55 million euros)
Anthony Martial - Manchester United to Sevilla (loan)
Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Barcelona (loan)
Rafinha - Paris St Germain to Real Sociedad (loan)
Ilaix Moriba - RB Leipzig to Valencia (loan)
Sergio Rico - Paris St Germain to Mallorca (loan)
FRANCE
Romain Faivre - Brest to Olympique Lyonnais (15 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons)
Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham Hotspur to Olympique Lyonnais (1.4 million euro loan with option to make deal permanent)
Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal to Olympique Marseille (free)
Hatem Ben Arfa - to Lille (free)
GERMANY
Sardar Azmoun - Zenit St. Petersburg to Bayer Leverkusen (free)
ITALY
Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina to Juventus (80 million euros)
Jovane Cabral - Sporting to Lazio (loan with option to make deal permanent for 8 million euros)
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Moenchengladbach to Juventus (4.5 million euros plus 4.1 million euros in add-ons)
Federico Gatti - Frosinone to Juventus (on loan at Frosinone until season-end)
Valentin Mihaila - Parma to Atalanta (loan with option to make deal permanent)
Jeremie Boga - Sassuolo to Atalanta (loan with obligation to buy for 22 million euros)
Jonathan Ikone - Lille to Fiorentina (15 million euros)
Robin Gosens - Atalanta to Inter Milan (loan)
Krzysztof Piatek - Hertha Berlin to Fiorentina (loan)
Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United to Napoli (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal to AS Roma (loan)
Sergio Oliveira - Porto to AS Roma (loan)
Pablo Mari - Arsenal to Udinese (loan)
