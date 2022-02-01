Major transfers by European clubs

Below are major transfers in Europe's top football leagues during the January transfer window (all fees reported by the media)

ENGLAND

Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur to Everton (free transfer, 10 million pounds after 20 games)

Dan Burn - Brighton & Hove Albion to Newcastle United

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace (loan to permanent move)

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United to Everton (loan)

Matt Targett - Aston Villa to Newcastle United (loan)

Rodrigo Bentancur - Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur (19 million euros, with 6 million euros added on in bonuses)

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur (loan for 10 million euros with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros)

Julian Alvarez - River Plate to Manchester City ($26 million)

Christian Eriksen - to Brentford (free)

Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona to Aston Villa (loan)

Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa (25 million pounds; $33 million)

Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool (45 million euros; $50 million)

Bruno Guimaraes - Olympique Lyonnais to Newcastle United (40 million euros)

Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle United (25 million pounds)

Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United (12 million pounds)

Vitalii Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev to Everton (18 million pounds)

Nathan Patterson - Rangers to Everton (16 million pounds)

Wout Weghorst - Vfl Wolfsburg to Burnley (12 million pounds)

Hwang Hee-chan - RB Leipzig to Wolverhampton Wanderers (12 million pounds)

Callum Chambers - Arsenal to Aston Villa (2 million pounds)

SPAIN

Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham Hotspur to Villarreal (loan)

Ferran Torres - Manchester City to Barcelona (55 million euros)

Anthony Martial - Manchester United to Sevilla (loan)

Adama Traore - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Barcelona (loan)

Rafinha - Paris St Germain to Real Sociedad (loan)

Ilaix Moriba - RB Leipzig to Valencia (loan)

Sergio Rico - Paris St Germain to Mallorca (loan)

FRANCE

Romain Faivre - Brest to Olympique Lyonnais (15 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons)

Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham Hotspur to Olympique Lyonnais (1.4 million euro loan with option to make deal permanent)

Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal to Olympique Marseille (free)

Hatem Ben Arfa - to Lille (free)

GERMANY

Sardar Azmoun - Zenit St. Petersburg to Bayer Leverkusen (free)

ITALY

Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina to Juventus (80 million euros)

Jovane Cabral - Sporting to Lazio (loan with option to make deal permanent for 8 million euros)

Denis Zakaria - Borussia Moenchengladbach to Juventus (4.5 million euros plus 4.1 million euros in add-ons)

Federico Gatti - Frosinone to Juventus (on loan at Frosinone until season-end)

Valentin Mihaila - Parma to Atalanta (loan with option to make deal permanent)

Jeremie Boga - Sassuolo to Atalanta (loan with obligation to buy for 22 million euros)

Jonathan Ikone - Lille to Fiorentina (15 million euros)

Robin Gosens - Atalanta to Inter Milan (loan)

Krzysztof Piatek - Hertha Berlin to Fiorentina (loan)

Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United to Napoli (loan)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal to AS Roma (loan)

Sergio Oliveira - Porto to AS Roma (loan)

Pablo Mari - Arsenal to Udinese (loan)