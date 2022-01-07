Newcastle sign fullback Trippier from Atletico Madrid
Published: 07 Jan 2022
Newcastle United have signed England international fullback Kieran Trippier from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a 2-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Tripper, 31, becomes Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October.
"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be," Trippier said.
Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but Sky Sports reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.2 million). ($1 = 0.7390 pounds)
