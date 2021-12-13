Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League last 16 to set up Ronaldo v Messi tie
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Dec 2021 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 06:32 PM BdST
Manchester United will face Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was held on Monday, giving fans a chance to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns in Europe's elite competition.
Messi, who joined PSG prior to this season, has struggled to get going in Ligue 1 but has five goals in the Champions League while Ronaldo -- the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals -- has six this season.
The last time United faced PSG in the last 16, the Premier League side fought back from a first leg deficit to advance.
Six-times champions Bayern Munich were also handed a tricky tie in the form of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side had risked receiving a heavyweight tie after finishing second in their group behind Liverpool.
Juergen Klopp's Liverpool take on RB Salzburg who became the first Austrian side to qualify for the knockout stages.
Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille while record 13-times winners Real Madrid take on Portuguese side Benfica.
Manchester City were handed a tie with Villarreal after a mistake in the draw which saw the Spanish side initially drawn with their Group F opponents United. Teams who played in the same group cannot play each other in the last 16.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW
Ajax Amsterdam v Inter Milan
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid
Juventus v Sporting Lisbon
Liverpool v RB Salzburg
Lille v Chelsea
Manchester City v Villarreal
Manchester United v Paris St Germain
Real Madrid v Benfica
First team named will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.
- Peña’s upset of Nunes shakes up the UFC
- Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
- Manchester United suffer COVID outbreak
- Atletico win Copa do Brasil first leg 4-0
- Real cruise to victory in derby against Atletico
- Mbappe double gives PSG win over Monaco
- Osasuna snatch draw against Barca
- Verstappen crowned F1 world champion
- Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says
- Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League last 16 to set up Ronaldo v Messi tie
- Julianna Peña’s upset of Amanda Nunes shakes up the UFC
- Martinez nets twice as Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A
- Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak
- Vargas scores twice as Atletico win final first leg 4-0
Most Read
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case