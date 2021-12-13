Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League last 16 to set up Ronaldo v Messi tie

Messi, who joined PSG prior to this season, has struggled to get going in Ligue 1 but has five goals in the Champions League while Ronaldo -- the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals -- has six this season.

The last time United faced PSG in the last 16, the Premier League side fought back from a first leg deficit to advance.

Six-times champions Bayern Munich were also handed a tricky tie in the form of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side had risked receiving a heavyweight tie after finishing second in their group behind Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool take on RB Salzburg who became the first Austrian side to qualify for the knockout stages.

Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille while record 13-times winners Real Madrid take on Portuguese side Benfica.

Manchester City were handed a tie with Villarreal after a mistake in the draw which saw the Spanish side initially drawn with their Group F opponents United. Teams who played in the same group cannot play each other in the last 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW

Ajax Amsterdam v Inter Milan

Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool v RB Salzburg

Lille v Chelsea

Manchester City v Villarreal

Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Benfica

First team named will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.