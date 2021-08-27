Champions League group stage draw
>>Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 12:26 AM BdST
The following is the draw for the Champions League group stage which took place in Istanbul on Thursday:
GROUP A: Manchester City, Paris St Germain, RB Leipzig, Brugge
GROUP B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
GROUP C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
GROUP D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff
GROUP E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
GROUP F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys Bern
GROUP G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg
GROUP H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo
The group stage begins on Sept 14.
