Italy Euro 2020 star Locatelli completes Juventus move
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2021 12:48 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:48 AM BdST
Manuel Locatelli, one of Italy's standout performers in their Euro 2020 success, has completed a loan move to Juventus from Sassuolo, the Turin side said on Wednesday.
The deal includes a 37.5 million euro ($40.94 million) -- including add-ons -- obligation to buy at the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to certain conditions.
"Manuel is an absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have. The giant steps he has made in the top-flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan's youth teams, only confirms this," Juventus said in a statement.
The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last-16 berth for the eventual champions.
He has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances.
Juventus endured a difficult campaign last season, with the defending champions finishing fourth under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo, leading to Massimiliano Allegri returning to take over as coach for a second spell.
They begin their 2021-22 Serie A season at Udinese on Sunday.
