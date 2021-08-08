Home > Sport

Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday: L'Equipe

   

Published: 08 Aug 2021 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 07:07 PM BdST

Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L'Equipe newspaper reported.

It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.

