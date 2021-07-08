PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2021 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 11:11 PM BdST
Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.
Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.
The 35-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, joins PSG after they finished second last season behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.
"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level," Ramos said.
"I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."
Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real that he was determined to keep proving himself at the top.
He becomes PSG's latest signing following the arrival of Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi from Serie A side Inter Milan on a five-year deal.
Media reports say PSG are also close to signing Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer after his contact with AC Milan expired at the end of last season.
- Olympics bans spectators
- UK faces disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
- Even pro golfers have turned to remote learning
- England end Danish dream run to reach final
- Rules for intersex athletes apartheid: Cameroon minister
- Resilient Italy show ability to suffer as well as entertain
- Spain bow out optimistic for Qatar
- We are not done yet: Mancini
- Olympics bans spectators after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency
- England faces disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
- Even pro golfers have turned to remote learning
- England into Euros final after ending Danish dream run
- Rules for intersex athletes similar to apartheid, says Cameroon minister: counsellor
- Nobody believed Italy could reach Euros final but we are not done yet, says Mancini
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages
- Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination
- Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug
- Police detain 75 for breaching lockdown rules in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh extends banking hours by an hour in lockdown
- As donors shy away from aid appeals, volunteers struggle to feed the poor in lockdown
- Afghan forces retake provincial capital after Taliban incursion