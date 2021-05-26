UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Real, Barca and Juve
Published: 26 May 2021 02:34 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 02:34 AM BdST
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League, European football's governing body said on Tuesday.
The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.
"Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework," UEFA said.
"Further information will be made available in due course."
The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid -- have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA.
