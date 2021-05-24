Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next week, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish.

The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas with little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead, before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

Everton's opportunity to get back into the match came in the 37th minute after Ruben Dias conceded a penalty for a foul on Richarlison, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's spot kick was saved by City goalkeeper Ederson.

After the break, the goals kept coming as Phil Foden finished well to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before Aguero took centre stage.

His first goal came after a twisting and turning run in the 71st minute, before a bullet header completed the rout and the perfect afternoon for City and their all-time top goalscorer as the champions finished on 86 points, 12 clear at the summit.