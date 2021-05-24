Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2021 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 12:13 AM BdST
Sergio Aguero said goodbye to Manchester City in style as his double off the bench in his final match for the club helped them celebrate the Premier League title in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Everton at the Etihad on Sunday.
Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next week, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish.
The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas with little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead, before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.
Everton's opportunity to get back into the match came in the 37th minute after Ruben Dias conceded a penalty for a foul on Richarlison, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's spot kick was saved by City goalkeeper Ederson.
After the break, the goals kept coming as Phil Foden finished well to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before Aguero took centre stage.
His first goal came after a twisting and turning run in the 71st minute, before a bullet header completed the rout and the perfect afternoon for City and their all-time top goalscorer as the champions finished on 86 points, 12 clear at the summit.
