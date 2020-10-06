Argentine soccer legend Maradona has been tested for coronavirus: lawyer on twitter
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 12:59 AM BdST
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been tested for COVID-19, his lawyer said on Twitter on Monday.
The man who led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986 took the test after he came into close contact last Friday with Facundo Contin, a player who tested positive for the virus less than a day later.
The results of the former striker's test are expected within 24 hours, his lawyer Matias Morla said. Morla shared a photo of a medical worker swabbing Maradona.
"In compliance with protocols and to put Diego and his family's mind at rest, Maradona was tested at his home around midday," Morla said.
Maradona is currently the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, a first division club from the city of La Plata.
The 59-year old has suffered a string of health issues in recent years and remains overweight.
