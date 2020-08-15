Relentless Bayern blitz Barca 8-2 to reach Champions League semis
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2020 02:55 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 02:55 AM BdST
Bayern Munich produced the mother of all Champions League thrashings against a helpless Barcelona by winning 8-2 in Friday's quarter-final in one of the most remarkable matches in the competition's history.
Related Stories
Thomas Mueller gave a sign of what was to come by scoring in the fourth minute and although Barca quickly replied with a comical own goal from David Alaba and then missed two clear chances to take the lead, Bayern soon proved irresistible.
Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another goal from Mueller in the space of 10 minutes put the Germans 4-1 up by halftime and not even Luis Suarez's strike after the interval gave Barca any sense that they stood a chance of getting back into the game.
Joshua Kimmich finished off a swaggering move from Alphonso Davies to score the fifth while a strike from top scorer Robert Lewandowski and two late goals from Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barca, compounded the Catalans' humiliation.
Bayern, who last won Europe's biggest prize in 2013, will meet either Manchester City or Olympique Lyonnais in the last four.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- India appoints Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- BPSA alleges attempts to pit police against army over Sinha killing
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Artist Murtaza Bashir hospitalised in Dhaka
- Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, say doctors
- Liberation War film ‘Operation Jackpot’ may get the go-ahead
- Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh counts 2,766 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day