Ronaldo penalty sets up Juve win, lifts pressure off Sarri

After missing a spot kick in a Coppa Italia match against AC Milan 10 days ago, Ronaldo made no mistake in the 23rd minute and Paulo Dybala curled in a brilliant second before halftime to give the Turin side a comfortable win.

Juventus, with 66 points from 27 games, extended their lead at the top to four points over Lazio, who visit Atalanta on Wednesday. Inter Milan are a further five points behind in third while Bologna are 10th with 34.

Juve's failure to score in two Coppa Italia games following the end of the new coronavirus stoppage, coupled with their defeat on penalties to Napoli in Wednesday's final, raised questions over Sarri, who has struggled to impose his style of play in his first season at the club.