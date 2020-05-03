'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501kg to set world record
>> Reuters
Published: 03 May 2020 01:09 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 01:09 AM BdST
Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland.
Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.
The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.
Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'The Mountain' Bjornsson deadlifts 501kg to set world record
- Australia topple India in Test rankings
- Indian football legend Chuni Goswami dies at 82
- Virus can affect calendar for years: UEFA executive committee member
- Early resumption of Premier League not safe for players: Neville
- Maggie Haney, elite gymnastics coach, is suspended for 8 years
- FIFA to release $150m to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Different goal: Former India winger joins coronavirus relief work
- Historic women’s golf event in Saudi Arabia set for October
- FIFA chief warns against re-starting football too early
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Bangladesh records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 552 new cases
- A life-or-death battle: 4 days of kidney failure but no dialysis
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- What is ‘COVID toe’? Maybe a strange sign of coronavirus infection
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- ‘How will we buy food?’: Bangladesh small businesses reel under storm clouds of pandemic