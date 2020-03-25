Home > Sport

Rescheduled Tokyo Games may come before summer 2021: Bach

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Mar 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 06:04 PM BdST

The head of the global Olympic movement said on Wednesday that the rescheduled Tokyo Games faced "thousands" of logistical and financial problems and could go ahead before summer 2021.

Though most people have assumed the Games will be held around roughly the same July-August timetable as they were planned for this year, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said earlier dates in 2021 were possible.

"The agreement is that we want to organise these Games at the latest in the summer 2021," he told a conference call.

"This is not restricted just to the summer months. All the options are on the table including the summer 2021."

The IOC agreed with Japan on Tuesday to the first postponement in the Olympics' 124-year history due to risks from the coronavirus impact. It was the last major international sporting event of 2020 to be cancelled, with many questioning why a seemingly inevitable decision took so long to make.

Athletes were sad but largely relieved, given disruption to their training. The decision was a huge blow to Japan, which has invested $12 billion in the run-up, and presents a massive headache to reorganise logistics, funding and sponsorship.

Bach said he could not guarantee all elements of the Games would remain as initially planned. He said he did not know what would happen with the athletes' village, where apartments were set to be sold after the Games this year.

"This is one of the many thousands of questions this task force will have to address. We hope and we will do whatever we can so that there is an Olympic village, the village is where the heart of the Games beat," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters/Albert Gea/File Photo

Messi donates $1.08m to battle virus

A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed world map and

Tokyo Olympics delayed to 2021

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, poses in his offices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms

A banner for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics is seen behind traffic lights, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2020. Reuters

Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed: IOC member

La Liga postponed indefinitely

The rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

IOC considers postponement of 2020 Games

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester United vs FC Basel - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Sept 12, 2017 Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrates after the match. REUTERS/FILE

Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Football - Newcastle United Legends v AC Milan Legends - Steve Harper 20 Years Charity Match - St James' Park - 13/14 - 11/9/13 Paolo Maldini - AC Milan Legends. Action Images / Craig Brough/File Photo

Maldini, son infected with coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.