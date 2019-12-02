Home > Sport

Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Dec 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 01:42 PM BdST

Dipu Chakma has bagged the first gold medal for Bangladesh in the Taekwondo event of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Earlier in the day, Humaira Akhter Antara won a bronze medal in the women's individual kata event of karate.

More to follow

