Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2019 04:42 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 04:42 AM BdST
Lionel Messi scored in his 700th match for Barcelona and also set up goals for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as the Catalans beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.
Suarez put Barca in front at a packed and rocking Camp Nou in the 29th minute after having an earlier effort ruled out for offside before the Uruguayan set up Messi on his landmark night four minutes later.
Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho scored an impressive consolation strike for the Germans in the 77th minute and then forced Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to turn a shot on to the crossbar.
Ernesto Valverde's side top the group with 11 points from five games, Inter Milan are second on seven while Dortmund are third, also on seven, with Slavia bottom with two.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
- Dybala's stunning free kick gives Juve win over Atletico
- PSG produce dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 at Real Madrid
- Hands off Mbappe, PSG's Tuchel tells Real's besotted Zidane
- Bangladesh prove inadequate to the test task again
- Bangladesh female basketball player alleges abuse by coach, pulls out of SA Games
- India beat Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to sweep series
- 'Happy' Mourinho vows to show passion and produce results at Spurs
- Tottenham sack manager Pochettino
- Brazil return to winning ways with 3-0 victory over South Korea
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Launch services resume at Sadarghat amid strike
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- PSC publishes 41st BCS circular for 2,166 posts