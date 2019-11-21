'Happy' Mourinho vows to show passion and produce results at Spurs
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2019 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 03:28 AM BdST
Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach Jose Mourinho promised plenty of passion on his return to club management and said one of his main priorities was putting smiles back on supporters' faces.
Spurs, who have slipped to 14th place in the Premier League after a poor start to the season, sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday before entrusting Mourinho with the task of reviving their fortunes.
"What can I promise? Passion -- for my job, but also passion for my club... I couldn't be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn't be here," Mourinho said in his first interview to the club's website.
"In relation to the Premier League we know where we are and we know that we don't belong there. We should just play match after match, the next match we want to win and that's the same about the next, and the next, and the next until the last.
"At the end of the season we'll see where we are but I know we're going to be in a different position to where we are now... I look forward to the challenge, to the responsibility to bring happiness to everyone that loves the club."
The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss said he was pleased with Tottenham's players after his first training session on Wednesday.
Mourinho has inherited a squad that finished in the Premier League's top four in four consecutive seasons and were runners-up to Liverpool in last season's Champions League final.
"I always told about the club's potential. I always told about the qualities of players. I always told the magnificent work of the club was doing," Mourinho said.
"I really like this squad and looking to the young players there's not one manager in the world that doesn't like to play young players and to help young players to develop.
"The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players so I look to our history. The academy is always giving the talents that the first team need."
Mourinho's side travel to 16th-placed West Ham United in the league on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tottenham sack manager Pochettino
- Brazil return to winning ways with 3-0 victory over South Korea
- Hazard praises Lampard's early managerial success at Chelsea
- Messi and Tite exchange words but Argentine has last laugh
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying
- Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger joins FIFA as global development chief
- Sterling dropped by England after training ground 'disturbance'
- Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia, says federation
- No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp
Most Read
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot
- Rumours rub salt in Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Dead-end: Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing from Bangladesh
- A month after deadly clashes, Islamist outfit plans another rally in Bhola
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law