Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Ronaldo hits milestone

The result left Ukraine top of the section on 19 points from seven games, eight more than second-placed European champions Portugal who have a game in hand.



Third-paced Serbia are on 10 points from six games after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace gave them a 2-1 win at Lithuania.



Luxembourg have four points from six games and the Lithuanians prop the group with one point from seven matches.



First-half goals by Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko fired Ukraine into a 2-0 lead before Ronaldo reduced the arrears with a 72nd-minute penalty, with Taras Stepanenko sent off for the home side for a second yellow card.