Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Ronaldo hits milestone
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2019 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 02:57 AM BdST
Ukraine advanced to the Euro 2020 finals after an impressive first half helped them to a 2-1 home win over Portugal, whose talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal in a Group B qualifier on Monday.
The result left Ukraine top of the section on 19 points from seven games, eight more than second-placed European champions Portugal who have a game in hand.
Third-paced Serbia are on 10 points from six games after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace gave them a 2-1 win at Lithuania.
Luxembourg have four points from six games and the Lithuanians prop the group with one point from seven matches.
First-half goals by Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko fired Ukraine into a 2-0 lead before Ronaldo reduced the arrears with a 72nd-minute penalty, with Taras Stepanenko sent off for the home side for a second yellow card.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Neymar injured as Brazil draw 1-1 with Nigeria in friendly
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- Italy beat Greece to secure Euro 2020 qualification
- FIFA bans former Afghan general secretary in sexual abuse enquiry
- Iran thrill female fans amid Asian qualifying goal rush
- Germany waste two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina
- Bangladesh girls beat Bhutan in SAFF U-15 championship opener
- Injured Spurs captain Lloris ruled out for rest of 2019
- City slip and United slide again on gloomy day for Manchester
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize