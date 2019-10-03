Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0 in second FIFA friendly
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 11:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh have beaten Bhutan 2-0 in the second FIFA friendly, a result that will bolster their confidence ahead of World Cup pre-qualifiers.
The hosts earned their third straight win in as many matches against Bhutan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bhutan, who are ahead of Bangladesh in FIFA rankings, launched the first significant attack in the 10th minute, but substitute Raihan Hossain, who was in for injured Sushanto Tripura in the seventh minute, blocked Chencho Gyeltshen’s shot.
After losing the last match 4-1 on Sept 29, Bhutan Head Coach Trevor James Morgan said his boys were not used to playing in muddy fields.
On Thursday, after a sunny day, the Bhutanese side got into a rhythm, but Bangladesh broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute despite being less adventurous than Bhutan in the attacking third.
Yeasin Arafat’s header from Raihan’s throw-in found the net.
Bangladesh dominated the second half after a lacklustre first half.
Yeasin doubled the lead in the 66th minute with another header from Mohammad Ibrahim’s cross following a fine pass from substitute Arifur Rahman.
Jamie Day’s team are set to play their second Group E match against Qatar in second round of joint pre-qualifiers of 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup on Oct 10 , five days before the away match against India.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Higuain the hero as Juve down Leverkusen 3-0
- Gnabry hits four as Bayern trounce Tottenham 7-2
- Real fight back to draw with Bruges
- Forever 21, which helped popularise fast fashion, to file for bankruptcy
- Man United held by Arsenal as both struggle to shine
- Pochettino seeks Bayern win to ease Spurs' European progress
- Nine-man Bangladesh lose tense SAFF U-18 Championship final to 10-man India
- Bangladesh rout Bhutan 4-1 in FIFA friendly
- Twins return to push for equality
- Ronaldo seals Juventus win over SPAL to keep pressure on Inter
Most Read
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
- Hasina arrives in New Delhi
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban amid growing health concerns
- Hasina to begin four-day India visit Thursday, meet Modi Saturday
- Saima Wazed Hossain among 100 ‘Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health’
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry