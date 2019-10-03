Home > Sport

Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0 in second FIFA friendly

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 11:15 PM BdST

Bangladesh have beaten Bhutan 2-0 in the second FIFA friendly, a result that will bolster their confidence ahead of World Cup pre-qualifiers.

The hosts earned their third straight win in as many matches against Bhutan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
 
Bhutan, who are ahead of Bangladesh in FIFA rankings, launched the first significant attack in the 10th minute, but substitute Raihan Hossain, who was in for injured Sushanto Tripura in the seventh minute, blocked Chencho Gyeltshen’s shot.
 
After losing the last match 4-1 on Sept 29, Bhutan Head Coach Trevor James Morgan said his boys were not used to playing in muddy fields.
 
On Thursday, after a sunny day, the Bhutanese side got into a rhythm, but Bangladesh broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute despite being less adventurous than Bhutan in the attacking third.

Yeasin Arafat’s header from Raihan’s throw-in found the net.
 
Bangladesh dominated the second half after a lacklustre first half.
 
Yeasin doubled the lead in the 66th minute with another header from Mohammad Ibrahim’s cross following a fine pass from substitute Arifur Rahman.
 
Jamie Day’s team are set to play their second Group E match against Qatar in second round of joint pre-qualifiers of 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup on Oct 10 , five days before the away match against India.

