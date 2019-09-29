Ronaldo seals Juventus win over SPAL to keep pressure on Inter
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2019 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 01:45 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a comfortable 2-0 home victory over struggling SPAL on Saturday.
Miralem Pjanic’s strike put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime before Ronaldo, who missed Tuesday's win over Brescia with a minor injury, headed his third goal of the campaign with 12 minutes remaining.
Juve top the table on 16 points but Inter Milan can return to the summit when they travel to Sampdoria later on Saturday.
SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha made a string of impressive saves to keep down the score as the visitors fell to their fifth defeat in six matches to stay level on three points with Sampdoria at the foot of the table.
Juventus and Inter will go head-to-head at San Siro next Sunday in a match that is expected to have a big impact on the title race.
“I haven’t actually watched any Inter games this season, as we’ve focused mainly on the teams we are facing next," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"Tonight, we’ll watch a couple of Bayer Leverkusen matches and then go to dinner.
“I hear that Inter are playing very well; I had no doubt they would considering the quality of the coach and their players. I always said this would be a far more balanced season.”
Sarri’s side were denied a more comprehensive scoreline by Berisha, who dived to palm away Paulo Dybala’s curling effort in the first half before superbly blocking an Aaron Ramsey header from point-blank range.
Berisha was again the protagonist in the second half as he stopped a close-range Sami Khedira header, dived to save efforts from Dybala and Ronaldo and then denied the Portuguese again by blocking a powerful finish.
The former Real Madrid man finally broke through when he rose to meet Dybala’s cross and fire a header through the legs of the goalkeeper.
Their battle did not end there as Berisha again showed superb reflexes to spring to his left and palm away a Ronaldo volley in stoppage time.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ronaldo seals Juventus win over SPAL to keep pressure on Inter
- Liverpool march to seventh straight victory, Spurs and Chelsea also win
- Barcelona beat Getafe to end struggles on the road
- Barca without Messi, Fati as they look to banish away doubts at Getafe
- Bangladesh cricket chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 4-0 to reach SAFF U-18 Championship final
- Barcelona fined measly 300 euros over Griezmann deal
- PSG suffer rare home defeat against Reims
- Boys from Brazil send Real Madrid top of La Liga
- Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday
- Harris county deputy is fatally shot in traffic stop, official says