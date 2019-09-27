Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 4-0 to reach SAFF U-18 Championship final
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2019 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 07:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh have stormed into the final of SAFF U-18 Championship by crushing Bhutan 4-0.
Peter Turner’s boys dominated the proceedings of the semi-final tie at the APF Stadium in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Friday.
Foysal Ahmed Fahim extended the lead in the 27th minute when he curled in his shot.
Bangladesh took full control when Maraz Hossain netted in the 32nd minute after a run from the midfield.
Substitute Dipok Roy scored the fourth goal in the added time of the second half.
Starting with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were held to a goalless draw by India in the second match of the group stage.
In the final on Sunday, Bangladesh will meet India who beat the Maldives 4-0 in the other semi-final.
