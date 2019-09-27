Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 4-0 to reach SAFF U-18 Championship final

Peter Turner’s boys dominated the proceedings of the semi-final tie at the APF Stadium in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Friday.





Tanbir Hossain gave the lead as he rose to head a throw-in in the 16th minute.Foysal Ahmed Fahim extended the lead in the 27th minute when he curled in his shot.Bangladesh took full control when Maraz Hossain netted in the 32nd minute after a run from the midfield.Substitute Dipok Roy scored the fourth goal in the added time of the second half.Bangladesh beat Bhutan in the two previous face-offs in the tournament. In the first edition in 2015, Bangladesh won 2-0 and 3-0 in 2017 when they finished as the runners-up.Starting with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were held to a goalless draw by India in the second match of the group stage.In the final on Sunday, Bangladesh will meet India who beat the Maldives 4-0 in the other semi-final.