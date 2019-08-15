Van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2019 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 09:35 PM BdST
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk have been shortlisted for the UEFA Player of the Year award, the sport's European governing body said on Thursday.
While Ronaldo, a three-time winner, has been ever-present in the final three since the award was created in 2011, centre back Van Dijk makes his first appearance after helping Liverpool win the Champions League title last season.
Van Dijk was voted both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Players' Player of the Year, and was instrumental in the Merseyside club's sixth European Cup triumph.
Two-time award winner Messi was the leading scorer in both La Liga (36 goals) and the Champions League (12 goals) last season but his Barcelona side fell in the semi-final stage to Liverpool, who overcame a three-goal deficit in the second leg to advance.
Ronaldo, who has won five Champions League titles, did not fare too well in Europe in his debut season with Juventus, the Italian side losing in the quarter-finals to Ajax Amsterdam.
However, he helped Juve seal their eighth successive league title with 21 goals and was voted the Serie A's 'Most Valuable Player'.
For the women's award, treble-winners Olympique Lyonnais made it a clean sweep with striker Ada Hegerberg, right back Lucy Bronze and midfielder Amandine Henry shortlisted. Hegerberg was the first recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or last year.
The awards will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday Aug. 29.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
- Kane scores late double to give Spurs win over Villa
- Felix at the double as Atletico down Juventus
- Inter sign Belgium striker Lukaku from Manchester United
- Man United land Maguire in world record deal for defender
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Liverpool trio, US World Cup winners head FIFA award shortlists
- Brazil police recommend no charges for Neymar in rape case
- Jiangsu's Inter links mean Bale could be Serie A bound
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- None wanted to shelter Mujib's daughters: Mehjabeen Choudhury
- Fire destroys plastic factories in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh
- Seven die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Trump immigration plan offers a ticket to the American dream, the poor need not apply
- Trudeau violated ethics law in SNC-Lavalin case, watchdog finds
- ‘That was my last day with Mujib family’, Sheikh Russell’s tutor Gitali recounts
- How founding father’s assassination turned Bangladesh media overnight on its head