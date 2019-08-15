Home > Sport

Van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo vie for UEFA Player of the Year award

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Aug 2019 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 09:35 PM BdST

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil Van Dijk have been shortlisted for the UEFA Player of the Year award, the sport's European governing body said on Thursday.

While Ronaldo, a three-time winner, has been ever-present in the final three since the award was created in 2011, centre back Van Dijk makes his first appearance after helping Liverpool win the Champions League title last season.

Van Dijk was voted both the Premier League Player of the Season and the Players' Player of the Year, and was instrumental in the Merseyside club's sixth European Cup triumph.

Two-time award winner Messi was the leading scorer in both La Liga (36 goals) and the Champions League (12 goals) last season but his Barcelona side fell in the semi-final stage to Liverpool, who overcame a three-goal deficit in the second leg to advance.

Ronaldo, who has won five Champions League titles, did not fare too well in Europe in his debut season with Juventus, the Italian side losing in the quarter-finals to Ajax Amsterdam.

However, he helped Juve seal their eighth successive league title with 21 goals and was voted the Serie A's 'Most Valuable Player'.

For the women's award, treble-winners Olympique Lyonnais made it a clean sweep with striker Ada Hegerberg, right back Lucy Bronze and midfielder Amandine Henry shortlisted. Hegerberg was the first recipient of the women's Ballon d'Or last year.

The awards will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday Aug. 29.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Atletico down Juventus

File Photo. Reuters

Kane double helps Spurs beat Villa

Inter sign Lukaku from Man Utd

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Stoke City v Leicester City - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - July 27, 2019 Leicester City's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters

Man Utd land Maguire in record deal

Messi suspended, fined after corruption remarks

Pelé sends video message to Hasina

Liverpool trio head FIFA award shortlists

Brazilian soccer player Neymar smiles before an interview with Reuters in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo state, Brazil July 13, 2019. Reuters

Brazil police recommend no rape charges for Neymar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.