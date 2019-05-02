Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2019 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 04:28 AM BdST
Lionel Messi put Barcelona on the verge of the Champions League final with a devastating double in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool in the first leg of their last-four clash on Wednesday, taking his goal tally for the Catalans to 600.
The Argentine's milestone goal was a moment of brilliance as he curled a dazzling free kick into the top corner from distance to add gloss to a scoreline that did not reflect the balance of play.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Reuters
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez reminded the visitors of his superb finishing by opening the scoring in the 26th minute of a tense and finely-balanced first half at the Nou Camp, darting between two Liverpool defenders to divert Jordi Alba's cross into the net.
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Reuters
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Reuters
"We know that the tie isn’t over, Anfield is a very difficult place to go but we’re happy with the super game we played tonight. They clearly wanted to score because an away goal means a lot but they didn’t and we have a great advantage."
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Liverpool, who were beaten 3-1 in last year's final by Real Madrid, played far better than the scoreline suggested, carving out a number of clear chances but spurning them all.
Barca's South American duo of Suarez and Messi showed little mercy whenever they sniffed out a chance and condemned Juergen Klopp's side to their first defeat in any competition since January with some ruthless finishing.
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
"I was completely happy with how we played, we played between the lines, we had chances and caused them a lot of problems," the German told a news conference.
"If you lose away it's not a massive problem as long as you scored a goal but we didn't score that goal and that makes things a lot harder. We have a chance because it's football but we had a much bigger chance before tonight."
Suarez spared little thought for his former employers following his eventful three-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside, as he celebrated his opening strike with relish, racing behind the goal and wagging his finger at the delighted Barca fans.
GLORIOUS CHANCE
Sadio Mane squandered a glorious chance to level for the Premier League side later in the first half but scooped the ball over the bar, while James Milner and Mohamed Salah were both denied by Barca's excellent Marc-Andre ter Stegen later on.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected. Football - Champions League Semi Final First Leg - FC Barcelona v Liverpool - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 1, 2019. Reuters
Messi sparked further celebrations at a packed Nou Camp with another outstanding free kick, yet the drama in this blockbuster European encounter was far from over.
Liverpool again went agonisingly close to snatching an away goal as Barca's Ivan Rakitic scrambled the ball off the goalline only to find the feet of Salah, who somehow smashed the rebound against the near post.
Barca could have seized an even bigger advantage in the tie with two golden chances as Liverpool tired that fell to substitute Ousmane Dembele, but the Frenchman missed the target the first time then shot straight into the hands of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Porto goalkeeper Casillas suffers heart attack, taken to hospital
- Klopp highlights Liverpool progress without 'world class' Coutinho
- Valverde expects Barcelona fans to play big role against Liverpool despite Klopp jibe
- PSG lose again as Montpellier come from behind to win 3-2
- Van de Beek gives Ajax edge over Spurs in semi-final
- Bangladesh reach Bangamata U-19 Women’s Gold Cup final with 3-0 win over Mongolia
- Real Madrid sink to 10th league loss at the hands of lowly Rayo
- Arsenal's top-four hopes hit in 3-0 defeat at Leicester
- Messi seals another La Liga title for Barcelona
Most Read
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Hasina arrives in London
- Mosaddique sacked as MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Two domestic workers found dead on rooftop in Uttara
- Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m