    বাংলা

    Ten Hag says Garnacho must push for Man United starting role

    Garnacho marked his return from an ankle injury by coming off the bench to score in added time

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 11:03 AM

    Manchester United's Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho must push for a starting spot in the Premier League side after an impressive debut season in which the 18-year-old has scored five goals, manager Erik ten Hag said.

    Garnacho, who has also made four assists, marked his return from an ankle injury by coming off the bench to score in added time and seal a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

    "He came in and did almost everything good and scored a great goal that will give him belief. It's good for us for the rest of the season that he's back and can have an impact," Ten Hag told reporters.

    "I'm happy we can bring in young players and, hopefully he will progress so quickly that he can compete for a starting position. Because that is his next challenge."

    Asked what Garnacho needed to do to start for United, Ten Hag said: "Making decisions, being aware, scanning situations, when to go one-on-one, get behind, when to go for goal or make an extra pass.

    "Decisions like that are what makes a good player a top player – that is the difference. But when you see it overall, he's a huge talent and very brave."

    Ten Hag said the pathway into the starting side was open for young players such as Garnacho, who signed a new deal to stay at United until 2028.

    "But, in the end, it's about the player – he has to invest and have a plan to do it," the manager added.

    United are fourth in the league with 66 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 22, 2022 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the match
    Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after defeat at Brighton
    The Dutch football coach said every defeat is a disappointment but "last second's defeat is of course annoying"
    Football - Pre Season Friendly - Manchester United v Melbourne Victory - Melbourne Cricket ground, Melbourne, Australia - July 15, 2022 Manchester United manage Erik ten Hag before the match.
    Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs
    Ten Hag said United's hectic schedule was a factor but added that it cannot be used as an excuse for the draw
    Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Sevilla v Manchester United - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - April 20, 2023 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. REUTERS
    United's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
    United put in a listless and error-strewn performance in their 3-0 defeat at the quarter-final of the Europa League
    FA Cup - Quarter-Final - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 19, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts
    Fernandes in doubt for Spurs clash
    Fernandes has been a key figure for fourth-placed United, with five goals and six assists in the league this season

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury