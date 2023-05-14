Ten Hag says Garnacho must push for Man United starting role

Manchester United's Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho must push for a starting spot in the Premier League side after an impressive debut season in which the 18-year-old has scored five goals, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Garnacho, who has also made four assists, marked his return from an ankle injury by coming off the bench to score in added time and seal a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"He came in and did almost everything good and scored a great goal that will give him belief. It's good for us for the rest of the season that he's back and can have an impact," Ten Hag told reporters.

"I'm happy we can bring in young players and, hopefully he will progress so quickly that he can compete for a starting position. Because that is his next challenge."