Atletico will compete until the end for LaLiga title, Simeone says

Atletico Madrid can still compete for the LaLiga title, boss Diego Simeone said after a dismal run saw them lose ground to rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid and exit the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Atletico are third in the standings on 57 points, nine points behind leaders Barcelona and six behind Real Madrid ahead of Sunday's trip to mid-table Sevilla.

With nine games remaining, LaLiga remains their only hope of silverware this season before their jaunt to the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 to Jul 13.

Atletico’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid last month was followed this week by defeat in the Copa del Rey by Barcelona.

Simeone's side will look to regain momentum in LaLiga after a 1-1 draw at 15th-placed Espanyol extended their winless run to three league games.

"The team is working well, the focus is now on LaLiga and we have to compete until the end in the best way," Simeone told reporters on Saturday. Asked whether his side were strong enough to contend for the title, he said: "Yes."

With fans fearing a fourth consecutive trophyless season, Simeone, who has been managing Atletico since 2011, said there was still room for growth in his team and added that he had built a legacy at the club.

"Since I arrived at Atletico, I’ve always pursued pure growth, and I believe there's still a lot of room for it. What used to be 'hopes and maybes' are now real possibilities," he said.

"But the most important thing is the legacy we're leaving," he added, having guided Atletico to two LaLiga titles — the most recent in the 2020-21 season — as well as two Europa League trophies among other honours.

"We compete very well against Real Madrid and Barcelona. I told the players the other day -- I'm proud of them for the legacy they're leaving... The beauty lies in walking that path.

"The players have been playing well even though they haven't gotten results, so Sevilla will be a difficult match."

Atletico confirmed that midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and winger Samuel Lino will likely miss Sunday’s match due to low-grade muscle injuries.

Simeone said midfielder Koke could return to the side against Sevilla after not playing in their last nine games in all competitions due to a muscle injury.