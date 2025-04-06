Mother-in-law of Coco, Khaleda Zia’s younger son, dies

Mukrema Reza died at 3:45am on Sunday, her family says. She was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to multiple complications

SUF Mukrema Reza, the mother-in-law of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s younger son the late Arafat Rahman Coco, has died while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital on Sunday. She was 71.

Mukrema died at 3:45am on Sunday, her family said. She was admitted to the hospital a week ago due to multiple complications.

Coco’s wife Syeda Shamila Rahman flew to Dhaka from London on Mar 30 after learning of her mother’s illness. She is her only daughter.

Shamila has been living in London with her daughters Zahia Rahman and Zafia Rahman since 2015 after Coco died of heart disease in Malaysia.

Mukrema’s funeral prayer service will be held at the Banani DOHS ground after Asr prayers, the family said. She will be laid to rest at the Banani Graveyard.

She leaves behind two sons and a daughter. Her husband, HM Hasan Reza, died in March 2017. He served as an engineer at the Dhaka Improvement Trust (DIT) which is now known as Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, or RAJUK.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed their shock over her death. In separate messages, they prayed for the salvation of her departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family.