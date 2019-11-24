Home > Special

‘Talk Misti Jhal’ set to feature Ferdous Wahid in its 50th episode

Published: 24 Nov 2019 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 01:16 PM BdST

Banglavision’s satirical comedy show ‘Talk Misti Jhal’ is set to air its 50th episode featuring celebrated singer and film director Ferdous Wahid as a special guest.

The programme, hosted by comedian Abu Hena Rony, is scheduled to hit the airwaves at 11:25pm on Sunday.

The showrunners chose Ferdous to appear on its 50th instalment as it coincides with his 50th year in the music industry.  The musician is expected to field questions regarding his career and retirement.

“We do not have any regular satirical comedy shows in our TV channels. But people from all walks of life have a keen interest in such shows. That is why we have tried to be innovative in every episode of ‘Talk Misti Jhal’ from the start. We are getting a positive feedback from the audience as well,” said producer Khairul Babui.

Commenting on the show’s content, Khairul said the show aimed to highlight the various contradictions and irregularities in society through humour.

“We are trying to increase awareness among the audience. A particular topic is picked for each show and various aspects of it are satirized.”

Every episode of ‘Talk Misti Jhal’ features a familiar artist in addition to a standup comedian.

“There are plans to add some new materials to the upcoming episodes. Hopefully, the show will become even more diverse and enjoyable,” said Khairul.

