Sri Lanka asks dollar debt holders for 30% haircut

Pledging to put its mammoth debt burden on a sustainable track, Sri Lanka locked down a $2.9 billion bailout from the IMF in March. The domestic restructuring is needed to help the country reach the IMF programme goal of reducing overall debt to 95% of GDP by 2032.

Meanwhile, the government is also pushing forward with reworking its foreign debt with bondholders and bilateral creditors including China, Japan and India.

Under the domestic debt revamp, holders of locally issued dollar-denominated bonds such as Sri Lanka Development Bonds(SLDBs) will be given three options, Weerasinghe said.

The first would be treatment similar to investors in the country's international sovereign bonds -- a 30% principal haircut with a 6-year maturity at a 4% interest rate, he said.

"We are asking foreign debt holders for a 30% haircut but that is still under discussion," Weerasinghe said.

Sri Lanka currently has $12.5 billion in international sovereign bonds.

Weerasinghe would not comment on current talks with bilateral creditors. Sri Lanka has set a goal of finalising debt restructuring talks by September to align with the first review of its IMF programme.