At least 14 dead, 64 wounded as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

At least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported.

The accident reported on Sunday night was the fourth major road accident in Pakistan in less than two months.

According to rescue and police officials, 12 passengers passed away on the spot while two others expired at the hospital. The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident, the Dawn said.

The injured have been taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kallar Kahar.