Schoolgirl who jumped to her death from a building was ‘under pressure’ for failing exams

Locals rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

After the initial shock from the incident on Tuesday afternoon was over, many students and parents on Wednesday pointed the finger at a teacher, saying the teacher deliberately gives poor marks to students who do not take lessons from her privately.

Teachers alleged some parents pressure the children excessively.

Hasibuzzaman, a bank official whose niece was a classmate of the victim, said many girls failed the first-semester exam on higher mathematics. After speaking to his niece and parents of other students, Hasibuzzaman believes the students were deliberately given poor marks.

The victim failed the second-semester exam on higher mathematics and was discussing the matter with her classmates on Tuesday. Her parents were supposed to be called by the school on Thursday.

“Many students get panicked when they hear that their parents have been called because teachers scold their parents. They discuss these issues among themselves,” Hasibuzzaman said.

“During such a conversation, her classmates asked the girl how she would tackle the pressure she would face at home. The girl said ‘I’ll show you how.’ Sometime later, the news of her death spread on social media.”

The girl’s mother has also blamed the teacher for her death.

The woman said they heard the higher maths teacher scold the students for failing. The school authorities also called some parents and behaved with them roughly.

“Maybe the girl was under pressure for these reasons,” the mother said.

The girl’s class teacher Rokeya Begum refuted the allegations. Some media cited parents to say the girl had stood first, but actually, her results were of the medium level, said the teacher.

“She failed higher maths and biology tests in the first semester. In the second semester, she failed the general maths test as well. If the allegation against the higher maths teacher of being biased was true, the girl would not have failed the other tests,” Rokeya said.

She also claimed the teachers never behave roughly with the parents. “We try to make them understand the issues. We were alert because so many students of class nine failed. But the question of behaving roughly doesn’t arise.”

Citing the girls’ classmates, several other teachers said her parents often rebuked her for doing badly in exams.

One of her classmates said the girl’s father was rude to her and pressured her for good results in exams.

Asked about the matter, her mother said, “After she failed in the first semester exams, her father only once said he would cut off the internet connection if she fails in the second semester.”

The father is a businessman. The girl’s younger brother reads in a madrasa. The family moved to Tejgaon near the school so that she could travel safely.

Although the family have decided not to lodge a case, the government has launched an investigation into the girl’s death.